Natural Bridge State Park ends year with uptick in business

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natural Bridge State Park says their revenues show they weren’t hurt as badly by COVID as feared.

Income took a fifty percent drop when the lockdown began in the spring, but as things opened up they saw some of their best weekends ever, and by this month revenues were just shy of last year’s, which was the park’s best year ever.

”It’s nice. I mean, I was kind of expecting to follow the same thing that the national retail chains would be figuring, was a 30 percent drop,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “And I figured if I made it that way by the end of the year, we’d be ok, but we’ve done even better.”

They also got good news when the House of Delegates restored funding for five staff positions at the park in the legislature’s special session.

