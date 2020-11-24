Advertisement

Natural Bridge State Park ends year with uptick in business

The Natural Bridge in Natural Bridge State Park.
The Natural Bridge in Natural Bridge State Park.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natural Bridge State Park says their revenues show they weren’t hurt as badly by COVID as feared.

Income took a fifty percent drop when the lockdown began in the spring, but as things opened up they saw some of their best weekends ever, and by this month revenues were just shy of last year’s, which was the park’s best year ever.

”It’s nice. I mean, I was kind of expecting to follow the same thing that the national retail chains would be figuring, was a 30 percent drop,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “And I figured if I made it that way by the end of the year, we’d be ok, but we’ve done even better.”

They also got good news when the House of Delegates restored funding for five staff positions at the park in the legislature’s special session.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Showers are possible after dark Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Freezing temperatures overnight as winds relax
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Police search for person who robbed Rocky Mount store clerk
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke