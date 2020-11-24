Pandemic spurs e-commerce growth for Goodwill Industries

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, but some have seen a dramatic growth in online sales.

Count Goodwill Industries of the Valleys among the organizations that have benefited from an increase in e-commerce.

Shopper have always enjoyed the hunt for a bargain at more than 40 Goodwill stores throughout central, southwest and southside Virginia.

But Goodwill has also had an e-commerce operation for seven years. And it’s only grown since the pandemic hit.

Sarah Mix is the Director of Retail and eCommerce for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“During the shutdown we saw an immediate 40% increase on everything that we were doing through our e-commerce department,” Mix told WDBJ7. “And even now, we’re still running a solid 25% above our expected growth for this year.

Shopgoodwill.com is an auction platform like eBay. Popular items include jewelry, high-end clothing and all kinds of collectibles.

