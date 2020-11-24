Advertisement

Pandemic spurs e-commerce growth for Goodwill Industries

Since the pandemic hit, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has seen growth in sales through its...
Since the pandemic hit, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has seen growth in sales through its e-commerce platform.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, but some have seen a dramatic growth in online sales.

Count Goodwill Industries of the Valleys among the organizations that have benefited from an increase in e-commerce.

Shopper have always enjoyed the hunt for a bargain at more than 40 Goodwill stores throughout central, southwest and southside Virginia.

But Goodwill has also had an e-commerce operation for seven years. And it’s only grown since the pandemic hit.

Sarah Mix is the Director of Retail and eCommerce for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“During the shutdown we saw an immediate 40% increase on everything that we were doing through our e-commerce department,” Mix told WDBJ7. “And even now, we’re still running a solid 25% above our expected growth for this year.

Shopgoodwill.com is an auction platform like eBay. Popular items include jewelry, high-end clothing and all kinds of collectibles.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Police: Woman, three children dead in Smyth Co. murder-suicide
Randy Dodd worked at Texas Tavern for over 25 years.
Roanoke community mourns loss of Texas Tavern employee
Showers are possible after dark Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Freezing temperatures overnight as winds relax
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Police search for person who robbed Rocky Mount store clerk
Single round found after report of shots fired in Roanoke

Latest News

Thanksgiving on a budget
More than $400 spent on Thanksgiving feast, according to survey
Legal online sports betting could begin in Virginia early next year.
Virginia Lottery to license mobile sports betting early next year
Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va.
VMI Interim Superintendent answers in editorial
The pandemic has pressed pause on typical traditions, but that’s not stopping long-term care...
Long-term care facilities find ways to keep holiday spirit alive