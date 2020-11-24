Photos released from Appalachian Trail rescue

WILSON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rugby Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Wilson has released photos from a Sunday rescue operation.

About 7:30 a.m. November 22, the crew was called to the Appalachian Trail in the Mount Rogers Recreation Area because of a sick person. Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire Rescue and Troutdale Volunteer Fire Rescue were also called to assist.

Rescue crews staged at Massie Gap inside Grayson Highlands State Park with Virginia State Park Rangers.

The patient was found four miles from Massey Gap, according to crews, who rode a UTV three miles through rough terrain until the trail became impassable, according to Rugby. They then hiked a mile and a quarter to where the patient was.

He was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

