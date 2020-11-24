Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating shooting death in northwest

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Monday night.

About 10:15 p.m. November 23, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW. They found a man with what appeared to be serious injuries and started first aid; he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

His name won’t be released until family is notified.

Police say they determined everyone involved in the incident stayed on scene, with no one being sought, and everyone is cooperating. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke PD
Roanoke PD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
Ryan Crenshaw, suspect in stabbing and abduction in Bedford County
Man arrested for domestic stabbing, abduction; woman hospitalized
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
Henry County Sheriff looking for information about body found near dumpsters
ll
COVID-19 in Virginia: More than 3,000 new cases reported, new-case positive test percentage rises

Latest News

Poll: Cash, not credit, rules for Virginians’ holiday spending
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; new-case count also drops
79 indicted in Henry Co. undercover operation
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 24, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 24, 2020