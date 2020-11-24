Roanoke Police investigating shooting death in northwest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Monday night.

About 10:15 p.m. November 23, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW. They found a man with what appeared to be serious injuries and started first aid; he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

His name won’t be released until family is notified.

Police say they determined everyone involved in the incident stayed on scene, with no one being sought, and everyone is cooperating. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

