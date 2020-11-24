Rockingham County deputy shot, suspect dead in overnight incident

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson has released more information on an incident overnight. A suspect is dead and a deputy is hurt after a shooting in Broadway.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy, working part-time for the Town of Broadway Police Department, stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Daphna Road and Brethren Road.

According to the press release, as the deputy approached the vehicle the driver immediately began shooting at him with a handgun. The driver then took off.

Hutcheson stated the deputy was shot four times and was unable to begin a pursuit.

A Timberville police officer was nearby and started a pursuit of the vehicle, a 2001 BMW 4-door sedan, down Daphna Road.

According to the press release, the suspect slowed down to let a passenger leave the vehicle and then continued to elude police. The chase continued toward Lacey Spring Road. Another Deputy joined the pursuit as the vehicle traveled southbound onto North Valley Pike from Lacey Spring Road.

Hutcheson states the driver shot himself as the vehicle was traveling in the 8000 block of North Valley Pike. The vehicle went off the roadway into a grassy area.

Both the suspect and the Deputy were transported to Sentara RMH, and were then flown to UVA Hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead soon afterward.

The Deputy is reportedly recovering and in serious but stable condition at this time.

The Virginia State Police is now leading the investigation into this incident and is being assisted by investigators from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the deputy and suspect have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WHSV is following a developing story in Rockingham County.

Here is what we can confirm so far about this continuing investigation - a law enforcement incident, which began in Broadway overnight on Tuesday, spanned two different locations.

According to the Broadway Police Chief, the situation began as a traffic stop.

Investigators were along Brethren Church Road in Broadway near the Linville Creek Church where officers were combing over a scene.

However, that’s not the only location investigators were focusing on in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

About a 10-minute drive away, more investigators were along North Valley Pike across the street from the entrance of Lacey Springs Elementary School where yellow police tape was placed.

WHSV has learned the investigation has been turned over to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and we are awaiting more information from the sheriff.

At this point, there’s no official word on any injuries or the circumstances leading up to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

