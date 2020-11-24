VMI Interim Superintendent answers in editorial

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute’s Interim Superintendent answered the Washington Post on its own pages.

Interim Superintendent Major General Cedric Wins wrote an opinion article defending VMI that was published online by the paper.

Regarding accusations in a series of Washington Post articles of racism at the school, he said, “I will get to the bottom of it. I intend to conduct a full, thorough review and fully support the commonwealth’s forthcoming independent review.”

Governor Northam has allocated a million dollars for an investigation of the school. Both men are alumni of VMI.

The school’s Board of Visitors’ newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee also met for the first time.

