Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday.

Ariana Medina, 6, is 3″1′, weighing 36 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and tan complexion. Her brother, Liam, is 3, weighing 45 lb., with a brown Mohawk, brown eyes and tan complexion.

The suspect in the abduction is Angel Medina, 36, 5″9′ and weighing 209 lbs. He was driving a white semi with a Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone seeing the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 or the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Virginia Tech have just released new findings on the protection that cloth masks...
Virginia Tech researchers release new cloth mask study
Henry County Drug Bust
79 indicted in Henry Co. undercover operation
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; new-case count also drops
Hulu series based on Roanoke author’s book to begin filming in Virginia
Roanoke Police investigating shooting death in northwest

Latest News

(FILE)
COVID-19: Va. sees rise in new cases, percent of positive tests
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
Lynchburg police investigating homicide at Super 8 Motel
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8