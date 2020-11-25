Advertisement

Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for 25 Days of Dickens

Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for holiday shopping season.
Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for holiday shopping season.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Downtown Roanoke celebrates 25 Days of Dickens this year, the Elf on the Shelf is lending a hand.

This year the festivities include a scavenger hunt, featuring 14 elves hidden in downtown stores. You can find one of them at Book No Further, where owner Doloris Vest is looking forward to a safe and successful holiday shopping season.

“We’re really excited about Dickens of a Christmas being spread over 25 days,” Vest told WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon. “It was wonderful to have three big nights, but that was a lot to go on at one time. And spreading it over 25 days will probably let us see a lot more people.”

For the Elf on the Shelf Adventure, pick up passport at one of the participating stores beginning Wednesday through December 17th. Find all 14 elves for a chance to win $1,000.

The Elf on the Shelf Adventure in Downtown Roanoke

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke PD
Roanoke PD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
Researchers at Virginia Tech have just released new findings on the protection that cloth masks...
Virginia Tech researchers release new cloth mask study
Roanoke airport executives placed on administrative leave
Henry County Drug Bust
79 indicted in Henry Co. undercover operation
Ryan Crenshaw, suspect in stabbing and abduction in Bedford County
Man arrested for domestic stabbing, abduction; woman hospitalized

Latest News

Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Health launch new COVID-19 study in southwest...
Carilion Clinic launches COVID-19 study in southwest Virginia
Calvary Baptist Church is the second oldest baptist church in downtown Roanoke. The building is...
‘You don’t come to church to worship a building’; Churches across Southwest Virginia continue to deal with challenges from COVID-19
A law enforcement incident which began in Broadway overnight on Tuesday spanned two different...
Rockingham County deputy shot, suspect dead in overnight incident
The 12th annual Festival of Trees is underway at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.
Annual Bedford holiday event sees changes due to coronavirus pandemic