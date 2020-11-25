Businesses in downtown Roanoke prepare for 25 Days of Dickens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Downtown Roanoke celebrates 25 Days of Dickens this year, the Elf on the Shelf is lending a hand.

This year the festivities include a scavenger hunt, featuring 14 elves hidden in downtown stores. You can find one of them at Book No Further, where owner Doloris Vest is looking forward to a safe and successful holiday shopping season.

“We’re really excited about Dickens of a Christmas being spread over 25 days,” Vest told WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon. “It was wonderful to have three big nights, but that was a lot to go on at one time. And spreading it over 25 days will probably let us see a lot more people.”

For the Elf on the Shelf Adventure, pick up passport at one of the participating stores beginning Wednesday through December 17th. Find all 14 elves for a chance to win $1,000.

