Cloudy Wednesday with rain returning late

Cloudy skies return Wednesday as more moisture returns to our area. An approaching front will begin increasing our rain chance late in the afternoon with showers likely by Wednesday night. Windy conditions look possible for higher elevations during this time. It appears most, if not all, rain will depart our area from west to east early Thanksgiving morning with mild conditions expected to end the week.

WEDNESDAY

Our next cold front and accompanying rain chance will arrive late Wednesday afternoon, starting in the west and spreading east overnight. Winds will also increase with the passing front, but should remain in the 25-30 mph range and mostly be relegated to higher elevations. There’s not a lot of rain with this system, so totals would generally be in the .10″ to .25″ range through early Thursday morning.

Highs Wednesday remain seasonable, reaching the upper 50s.

A fast-moving front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday bringing showers. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY)

Any showers on Thanksgiving Day exit quickly after sunrise with skies turning mostly sunny behind the front with temperatures holding steady in the mid 60s along with 50s in the mountains. Winds remain breezy at times, but nothing that should cause concern...unless you’re a holiday inflatable, which you may want to leave down Thursday.

FRIDAY

Skies turn variably cloudy Friday but the day remains dry and warm as highs climb to the mid 60s. It should be an ideal day to hang lights or pick out that perfect tree as rain chances remain very low.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend look fairly quiet with partly cloudy skies and mostly comfortable weather. Highs will start in the 50s and 60s Saturday with more 50s Sunday.

Our next chance at widespread rain will come Sunday night with a potent system that could bring an inch or more to many areas.

10 Day Forecast (Grey)

MUCH COLDER AIR COMING NEXT WEEK

An interesting, winter-like setup arrives next week as models depict a cutoff low pressure system moving over the area. This will bring a bubble of very cold air with highs only in the low 40s, and that’s being optimistic, as most areas may not get out of the 30s next Tuesday.

The cold blast lasts for several days and modifies some over the stretch.

Much colder air is coming next week with snow perhaps even falling in the mountains. (WDBJ)

There’s even the potential for some snow to fall in the higher elevations of VA/WV next week with the combination of cold air and leftover moisture. This is something to monitor for now and certainly wouldn’t be unusual for this time of year.