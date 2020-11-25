COVID-19: Va. sees rise in new cases, percent of positive tests

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 226,300 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 25, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,718 from the 223,582 reported Tuesday, a higher increase than Tuesday’s 2,544 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there are 4,008 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 3,979 reported Tuesday.

Heading into Thanksgiving, Governor Northam has announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings. He encourages a virtual Thanksgiving, using forums such as Zoom.

3,213,866 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.4 percent reported Tuesday.

1,549 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,496 reported Tuesday.

23,625 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

