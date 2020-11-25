Feed the Need looks for families to help

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One area group is looking for families to help through the holidays.

Feed the Need has been helping families through the holidays for nearly a decade.

This year, they’re expecting the demand will be even greater for help.

”Last year, between here and Botetourt County, Rockbridge County and Botetourt, we actually had 18 families last year,” said founder Kathy Larlee. “And this year we’ll probably even have more. So it’s the community coming together, because we can’t do this by ourself, coming together to reach out and help their neighbor.”

Families can apply for help through Feed the Need’s Facebook page. Just search the hashtag #FeedtheNeed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.