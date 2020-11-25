Lexington and Rockbridge schools to go virtual until January

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not unusual for the schools to fall silent right about now. After all, it’s almost Thanksgiving.

But in a week, the buses won’t be rolling like normal.

“You know, this has been a year of difficult decisions,” said Rebecca Walters, Lexington City Schools Superintendent. “You know, since March, on the part of our state trying to make the decisions of what’s best for the safety and wellness of our students and staff and families. And we have continued down that path.”

A path that has led to taking schools in Lexington and Rockbridge County to virtual learning.

“Hospitalizations continue to increase across the commonwealth,” Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District said. “There are increases of cases across all age ranges and sectors.”

The Virginia Department of Health says it’s now seeing a third bump in COVID cases, and they expect it to get worse.

“So based on the trends that we’re seeing right now, which aren’t looking good,” Wight said, “Our health district did recommend to our school districts that they should consider finishing out the rest of this semester virtually, or take measures to practically reduce risk.”

“These have been the most difficult decisions we have had to make throughout this time period,” Walters said. “Because we are all about the business of kids in schools and that’s where we do our best work is when we have our students with us in the building, and we know it’s what’s best for them and it’s what’s best for us as educators.”

So it’s back to the computers for schoolchildren here, in hopes that come January they can start to bring life back to the schools.

“And we can hopefully reopen in person because we certainly want to do that as soon as possible,” Walters said.

