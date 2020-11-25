Advertisement

Lexington candlelight Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday would have been the night when Lexington had its tree lighting, when people gather for carols as they walk down Main Street to Hopkins Green park for the lighting ceremony.

This year, COVID prevents a gathering like that, so Santa and Mrs. Claus went down Main Street alone for a video camera to create a video to show remotely at a party to mark the event.

The show goes on Friday at 5 p.m.

