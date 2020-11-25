Lexington holiday decorations go up in the night

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - They come out in the night, like elves to make Main Street a more magical place.

“It takes about six of us to do it, by the time you figure out swapping out trailers and swapping out racks,” said Scott Golden, Lexington’s Building Maintenance Supervisor. “Because there’s three full racks of wreaths. I think it’s eighty, I’m thinking it’s eight-two wreaths altogether.”

It’s not a quick job.

“Four, five, six hours, somewhere in there,” Golden explained. “It takes a while.”

Nor is it an easy one.

“It’s got two like half of a triangle hooks that slide down and two hooks that are made onto the pole,” Golden said.

And it’s all done in the middle of the night, meaning they’re out here until around two in the morning.

“We do it late at night ‘cause you don’t have to deal with the traffic,” Golden said. “It’s easier not to have to deal with the traffic and all the cars parked on the street.”

“They enjoy doing it,” he said of his workers. “They enjoy doing it. It makes the city look real nice.”

And, in the end, that’s the point.

“I really enjoy the way it looks. People seem to enjoy it too,” Golden said.

