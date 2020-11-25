Lynchburg police investigating homicide at Super 8 Motel

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating following a homicide at a Lynchburg motel Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were called to the Super 8 Motel at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found dead with a single gunshot wound.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

