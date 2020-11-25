Advertisement

Roanoke’s New Black Panther Party for Self Defense hosts Thanksgiving meal

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, members of the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense used the space at the Hope Center to provide a free meal Thanksgiving meal to the community Wednesday.

Between donations and personal money from chairman Jay Woodliff, there was enough food to feed over 100 people between noon and 4 p.m.

”This time of year it gets very emotional for people who are by themselves and we want to show them that they are not by themselves, not at all, and we want to show that we do love the community, love everyone, that’s why we’re here,” said Woodliff.

Woodliff added that the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense is working on hosting more events in the new year, especially geared for the youth.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Roanoke needs to see $210,000 donated this year to meet the need that exists for families...
Salvation Army of Roanoke sees major increase in need for holiday season
Photo courtesy: MGN
Local film wins multiple awards
Capt. Alex Coffiey, one of the organizers of the Toys for Tots drive, says donations haven't...
Demand up, donations down for Roanoke-area toy drives
In Radford, a church is making sure people in their hometown have something to eat on...
Radford church feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving at curbside pick-up
Lynchburg Daily Bread prepared 600 meals in anticipation of high Thanksgiving Day demand.
Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day