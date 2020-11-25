Roanoke’s New Black Panther Party for Self Defense hosts Thanksgiving meal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, members of the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense used the space at the Hope Center to provide a free meal Thanksgiving meal to the community Wednesday.

Between donations and personal money from chairman Jay Woodliff, there was enough food to feed over 100 people between noon and 4 p.m.

”This time of year it gets very emotional for people who are by themselves and we want to show them that they are not by themselves, not at all, and we want to show that we do love the community, love everyone, that’s why we’re here,” said Woodliff.

Woodliff added that the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense is working on hosting more events in the new year, especially geared for the youth.

