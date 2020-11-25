Thanksgiving foods are for you, not your pet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes, it’s hard to say no to dogs hoping for a little bite of what you’re eating. But when it comes to your Thanksgiving meal - you may want to rethink sharing, because your food can be harmful to your pet.

“You just don’t want to give them anything that is too rich, the new dark meat no skin, you certainly don’t want to feed your animals any cooked bones,” said Julie Rickmond, the marketing and communication director of Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Rickmond said around this time of year at the animal shelter, they see more people asking what they shouldn’t feed their pet on Thanksgiving.

“Watch out for onions and garlic; those can be considerably toxic to cats especially and to dogs,” said Rickmond.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said your pet also can’t have any desserts, pecans or yeast dough because they can cause problems, like painful gas and dangerous bloating.

“Corn on the cob you want to avoid; that can cause actually blockages, especially the cob in there can cause blockages to an animal,” said Rickmond.

Pet experts also suggest making sure guests don’t feed your pets. And be sure to put the trash in a place your pets can’t find it. Rickmond said if your pet does accidentally eat anything there are some signs you can look out for.

“If you do notice some signs of intestinal issues, maybe pain, maybe below to the animal, you know sometimes excessive drooling or lethargic and you think or suspect maybe your animal has gotten into something, definitely reach out and contact your vet right away,” said Rickmond.

There are a few foods on many Thanksgiving tables that are safe for your pets, before you add seasoning or butter. They include pumpkin, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans and cranberries.

