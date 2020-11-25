Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods are for you, not your pet

You may be tempted to share some of your food with your pet, but you should think twice about it.
You may be tempted to share some of your food with your pet, but you should think twice about it.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes, it’s hard to say no to dogs hoping for a little bite of what you’re eating. But when it comes to your Thanksgiving meal - you may want to rethink sharing, because your food can be harmful to your pet.

“You just don’t want to give them anything that is too rich, the new dark meat no skin, you certainly don’t want to feed your animals any cooked bones,” said Julie Rickmond, the marketing and communication director of Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Rickmond said around this time of year at the animal shelter, they see more people asking what they shouldn’t feed their pet on Thanksgiving.

“Watch out for onions and garlic; those can be considerably toxic to cats especially and to dogs,” said Rickmond.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said your pet also can’t have any desserts, pecans or yeast dough because they can cause problems, like painful gas and dangerous bloating.

“Corn on the cob you want to avoid; that can cause actually blockages, especially the cob in there can cause blockages to an animal,” said Rickmond.

Pet experts also suggest making sure guests don’t feed your pets. And be sure to put the trash in a place your pets can’t find it. Rickmond said if your pet does accidentally eat anything there are some signs you can look out for.

“If you do notice some signs of intestinal issues, maybe pain, maybe below to the animal, you know sometimes excessive drooling or lethargic and you think or suspect maybe your animal has gotten into something, definitely reach out and contact your vet right away,” said Rickmond.

There are a few foods on many Thanksgiving tables that are safe for your pets, before you add seasoning or butter. They include pumpkin, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans and cranberries.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Virginia Tech have just released new findings on the protection that cloth masks...
Virginia Tech researchers release new cloth mask study
Henry County Drug Bust
79 indicted in Henry Co. undercover operation
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; new-case count also drops
Roanoke Police investigating shooting death in northwest
Hulu series based on Roanoke author’s book to begin filming in Virginia

Latest News

Dickens of a Christmas
Businesses Prepare for 25 Days of Dickens
Roadway Expansion
Rural Roadway Expansion Project Complete
Montgomery Co. Adoptions
Adoptions More Than Double in One Hometown
The adoption rate in Montgomery County has more than doubled this year compared to the last two...
Adoption rates more than double in Montgomery County