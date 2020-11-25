Virginia panel to solicit applications for new redistricting commission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Now that Virginia voters have approved a new commission to draw the lines for legislative districts, the process to create one is now underway.

Wednesday morning, a panel of five retired judges met for the first time.

Their job is to select the citizen members who will serve on the commission alongside legislators.

They approved changes to the application, and supported a public information campaign that will reach Virginians from all walks of life.

Pam Baskervill is Chair of the Redistricting Commission Selection Committee.

“It is not surprising one iota to me, that we all want this to work, and we want every citizen to be engaged,” Baskervill said during the meeting.

Anyone who is interested in serving on the redistricting commission will have four weeks to submit an application beginning November 30.

