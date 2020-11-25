Advertisement

VMI Diversity Committee has first meeting

The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors’ new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion...
The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors’ new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee met for the first time Tuesday afternoon.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors’ new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee met for the first time Tuesday afternoon. In a remote meeting via Zoom, they approved a charter for the committee and heard from speakers including VMI’s new interim superintendent, Major General Cedric Wins.

”We’re not perfect,” Gen. Wins told the committee. “There are times when people take their eye off the ball. I don’t know if that’s the case as it pertains all the stuff that’s been going on in the media. I am going to be looking to listen to folks, and educate myself and then move out.”

The state’s chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and secretary of education also spoke to the group.

