VTTI’s rural roadway expansion project is now complete

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute has just unveiled a rural test track to help researchers continue to test automated cars.

VTTI and VDOT created the first-of-its-kind rural roadway that is an isolated track mimicking real-world conditions of hills, curves and unpaved roads. The circuit is 2.5 miles long in the Ellett Valley region of Montgomery County. It completes the final phase of the Smart Roads expansion project.

“We can do these sorts of tests which are really necessary to push the technology to the next level, but in a place we can do it and ensure safety and to be able to conduct really robust research and it’s all happening right here in Southwest Virginia,” said Zac Doerzaph of vehicle and driver safety.

The project is expected to have an impact of more than $ 285 million creating 156 jobs in our hometowns by 2026.

