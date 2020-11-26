Advertisement

Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2020