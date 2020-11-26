COVID: Virginia sees drop in new-case count and positive new-case percentage

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 228,900 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, November 26, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,600 from the 226,300 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 2,718 new cases.

As of Thursday, there are 4,029 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,008 reported Wednesday.

Heading into Thanksgiving, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings. He encourages a virtual Thanksgiving, using forums such as Zoom.

3,236,893 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.5 percent reported Wednesday.

1,601 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,549 reported Wednesday.

23,749 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

