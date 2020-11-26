Advertisement

Dak Lights celebrates 10 years of holiday shows for the community

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Dak Lights is a synchronized holiday show in Dublin.

Until two years ago, the light show was on the front of creator David Kinder’s house.

After gaining in popularity, the show moved to Randolph Park.

Since then the show has grown and expanded to include other holidays like Halloween.

The show runs every night from 5:30 - 10 p.m. at Randolph Park in Dublin until New Year’s Eve.

