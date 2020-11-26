Elderly pedestrian hit and killed in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in traffic on Thanksgiving Day.

About 3 p.m., officers were called to Linkhorne Road at Circle Road. They found Paul Royer, 90 of Lycnhburg, lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver who hit him stayed on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

