Advertisement

Elderly pedestrian hit and killed in Lynchburg

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in traffic on Thanksgiving Day.

About 3 p.m., officers were called to Linkhorne Road at Circle Road. They found Paul Royer, 90 of Lycnhburg, lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver who hit him stayed on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
Woman riding scooter killed in Danville crash
Danville man killed in Sunday morning crash
Courtesy VDOT
Tractor-trailer crash cleared after causing major delays along I-81N in Rockbridge County