Advertisement

Family displaced by early-morning Thanksgiving fire

Franklin Street house fire early Thanksgiving morning
Franklin Street house fire early Thanksgiving morning(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family and a dog have been displaced by a Thanksgiving morning fire in Roanoke.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of Franklin Street, in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a chimney fire.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of the one-story house. Two adults, three children and a dog had all gotten out of the house safely, according to firefighters. No one was hurt.

Fire crews said the fire was brought under control in about an hour. The family will be displaced but will be staying with family in the area.

Caption

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire started in the chimney, with a damage estimate of $175,000. Smoke alarms alerted the family about the fire, according to investigators.

Salem Engine 3 assisted in the firefight.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Starlite Drive-In Theater
Blacksburg Bucks Round 2
Saturday AM Forecast