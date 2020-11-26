Family displaced by early-morning Thanksgiving fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family and a dog have been displaced by a Thanksgiving morning fire in Roanoke.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of Franklin Street, in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a chimney fire.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of the one-story house. Two adults, three children and a dog had all gotten out of the house safely, according to firefighters. No one was hurt.

Fire crews said the fire was brought under control in about an hour. The family will be displaced but will be staying with family in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire started in the chimney, with a damage estimate of $175,000. Smoke alarms alerted the family about the fire, according to investigators.

Salem Engine 3 assisted in the firefight.

