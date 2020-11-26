Lynchburg Community Market makes adjustments to winter markets

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Community Market is making some changes to its ‘Mistletoe Market’ this year.

They usually do that market every Saturday after Thanksgiving until Christmas.

They still plan to hold that this year, but with changes.

Live music and carriage rides will not be a part of this year’s market.

They also plan to spread vendors out more to ensure social distancing.

“We’ll still have our decorations. Vendors will still have Christmas decorations and gifts. There’ll be greenery and all the same shopping opportunities, just the spacing and placement will be a little bit different this year,” said Darrius Slaughter, assistant market manager.

They’re also doing deep cleaning this week after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

