Advertisement

Lynchburg Community Market makes adjustments to winter markets

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Community Market is making some changes to its ‘Mistletoe Market’ this year.

They usually do that market every Saturday after Thanksgiving until Christmas.

They still plan to hold that this year, but with changes.

Live music and carriage rides will not be a part of this year’s market.

They also plan to spread vendors out more to ensure social distancing.

“We’ll still have our decorations. Vendors will still have Christmas decorations and gifts. There’ll be greenery and all the same shopping opportunities, just the spacing and placement will be a little bit different this year,” said Darrius Slaughter, assistant market manager.

They’re also doing deep cleaning this week after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Starlite Drive-In Theater
Blacksburg Bucks Round 2
Saturday AM Forecast