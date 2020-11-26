Advertisement

Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Between the rolls and the gravy, it looks just like Thanksgiving at Lynchburg Daily Bread.

But this year for many has been everything but normal.

“The incredible thing is that despite the bizarre year that we’ve experienced, I think it matters that we were able to continue to do it this year,” said Ansley Bean, director of kitchen operations.

Bean says Thanksgiving is a critical time to be there for the community.

Lynchburg Daily Bread continues its daily service, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they prepared for a Thanksgiving wave.

“We are just here now, I think to bring double the numbers of what was seen leading up until March of this year,” said Bean.

Bean says their kitchen prepared about 600 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

She says that is consistent with a year that’s continued to see demand.

“Luckily we have all the donations, all the manpower and all of the community behind us to be able to serve as many people as needed,” said Bean.

As the final touches got made Thursday morning, Bean says spirits remained high as her team helped folks on Thanksgiving Day.

“It may be looking a little bit different the way it’s served, but it’s still able to bring just a little piece of Thanksgiving to those who come and see us,” said Bean.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Roanoke needs to see $210,000 donated this year to meet the need that exists for families...
Salvation Army of Roanoke sees major increase in need for holiday season
Photo courtesy: MGN
Local film wins multiple awards
Capt. Alex Coffiey, one of the organizers of the Toys for Tots drive, says donations haven't...
Demand up, donations down for Roanoke-area toy drives
In Radford, a church is making sure people in their hometown have something to eat on...
Radford church feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving at curbside pick-up