Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Between the rolls and the gravy, it looks just like Thanksgiving at Lynchburg Daily Bread.

But this year for many has been everything but normal.

“The incredible thing is that despite the bizarre year that we’ve experienced, I think it matters that we were able to continue to do it this year,” said Ansley Bean, director of kitchen operations.

Bean says Thanksgiving is a critical time to be there for the community.

Lynchburg Daily Bread continues its daily service, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they prepared for a Thanksgiving wave.

“We are just here now, I think to bring double the numbers of what was seen leading up until March of this year,” said Bean.

Bean says their kitchen prepared about 600 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

She says that is consistent with a year that’s continued to see demand.

“Luckily we have all the donations, all the manpower and all of the community behind us to be able to serve as many people as needed,” said Bean.

As the final touches got made Thursday morning, Bean says spirits remained high as her team helped folks on Thanksgiving Day.

“It may be looking a little bit different the way it’s served, but it’s still able to bring just a little piece of Thanksgiving to those who come and see us,” said Bean.

