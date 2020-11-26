’Operation Turkey Drop’: Fellowship Community Church feeds Roanoke Valley first responders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fellowship Community Church is giving thanks and showing appreciation for Roanoke Valley first responders.

Thursday, volunteers packed up cars full of food from Wildwood Smokehouse and delivered about 800 meals to fire stations in Roanoke City and County, as well as Salem.

It’s all part of the church’s 17th annual “Operation Turkey Drop.”

“We think about all these first responders, how they make a difference and impact our lives 365 days a year, so this is just one way to give back and show that we’re for them, just a little gesture to say ‘hey, we want you to know, we appreciate all you do throughout the year,’” said Fellowship Community Church Pastor Ken Nienke.

Due to COVID this year, the operation has been split up amongst an entire week, not just one day.

Throughout the week, volunteers have been delivering food to police stations and hospital emergency rooms.

