Advertisement

’Operation Turkey Drop’: Fellowship Community Church feeds Roanoke Valley first responders

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fellowship Community Church is giving thanks and showing appreciation for Roanoke Valley first responders.

Thursday, volunteers packed up cars full of food from Wildwood Smokehouse and delivered about 800 meals to fire stations in Roanoke City and County, as well as Salem.

It’s all part of the church’s 17th annual “Operation Turkey Drop.”

“We think about all these first responders, how they make a difference and impact our lives 365 days a year, so this is just one way to give back and show that we’re for them, just a little gesture to say ‘hey, we want you to know, we appreciate all you do throughout the year,’” said Fellowship Community Church Pastor Ken Nienke.

Due to COVID this year, the operation has been split up amongst an entire week, not just one day.

Throughout the week, volunteers have been delivering food to police stations and hospital emergency rooms.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Roanoke needs to see $210,000 donated this year to meet the need that exists for families...
Salvation Army of Roanoke sees major increase in need for holiday season
Photo courtesy: MGN
Local film wins multiple awards
Capt. Alex Coffiey, one of the organizers of the Toys for Tots drive, says donations haven't...
Demand up, donations down for Roanoke-area toy drives
In Radford, a church is making sure people in their hometown have something to eat on...
Radford church feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving at curbside pick-up
Lynchburg Daily Bread prepared 600 meals in anticipation of high Thanksgiving Day demand.
Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day