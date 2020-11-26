Radford church feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving at curbside pick-up

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Typically, at Grove United Methodist Church, a big room is filled with people enjoying Thanksgiving together, but due to the pandemic things look a little different.

Henry ‘Clay’ Carson is almost 90-years-old, and he still wants to make sure people have something to eat on Thanksgiving.

“There is so much hunger in this country and I’m just glad to be a part of anything to help people get something to eat,” said Carson.

He said he’s been a part of the church most of his life and likes to give back to others.

“Primarily, I just want to do it because I enjoy doing it; it’s good exercise for me,” said Carson.

Despite the pandemic, his church family still managed to put together more than 300 meals for those in need.

“We are scaled way back compared to what we usually are,” said Susan Lesko, a member of Grove United Methodist Church.

The church had to lower the number of volunteers and move to curbside pickup only.

“We haven’t had to prepare any less than we normally do, but the prep time, the involvement of other churches, usually we have other churches in the community contribute food, deserts, sweet potatoes - this year we can’t do that because of the pandemic,” said Adam McAllister.

But church members said they don’t want anyone to not have a meal to enjoy on Thanksgiving.

“We want to keep this going because there’s a great need right now, and there is a lot more and even a lot more. There is a need for food and a need for care; people want to feel like they’re cared about,“ said McAllister.

“Grove is still alive and well and serving the community, “said Lesko.

Members said no matter what they will still keep this tradition alive.

