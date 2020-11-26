Advertisement

Roanoke Rescue Mission serves up hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are making sure everyone who needs one has a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

“The community at large has become so used to coming here and celebrating with us as family, and that’s really what we want this to be is a family event,” said Rescue Mission Community Outreach Manager Kevin Berry.

This annual feast has been adapted for the age of COVID this year, adding a drive-up option to go along with a socially-distanced sit-down meal.

“The economy is uncertain. Our whole world seems to be uncertain, and what we want to provide here is certainty that we’re going to have a feast. We’re going to have something for you to pull up to or walk into and sit down and have that type of meal that you expect to have on Thanksgiving Day,” said Berry.

Either way they’re serving up all the good stuff.

“We have everything from turkey, stuffing, gravy, corn pudding, cranberry salad and pie!” said volunteer Amanda Boris.

For volunteers Amanda and Kayla Boris, spending part of their Thanksgiving giving back means even more this year.

“It’s been easy for everyone to find the negative in this year, but we wanted to make sure we were bringing smiles to people’s faces because there is still so much to be thankful for,” said Kayla Boris.

“I think it brings a whole new meaning to being thankful on Thanksgiving, just seeing that everyone else is happy and gets to spend time together,” added Amanda Boris.

