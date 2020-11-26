Advertisement

VA woman pleads guilty to pointing laser at plane

Laser Pointer
Laser Pointer(AP)
Nov. 26, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft during a protest at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 33-year-old Amanda Robinson pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to court documents, Robinson traveled to the Lee Monument traffic circle on June 4 and directed her laser pointer at an airplane flying above her which was operated by police officers of the Metropolitan Aviation Unit.

Robinson’s pointer hit the aircraft at least twice, and authorities says an onboard camera helped officers identify her and determine her location.

