Virginia Tech’s game against Temple canceled

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s next men’s basketball game has been canceled.

The Hokies (1-0) were scheduled to face the Temple Owls Saturday in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. However, a member of the Temple basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19 - forcing the Owls to shut down any basketball activity.

Temple will follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC, City of Philadelphia and the NCAA and begin a 14-day quarantine. The person who tested positive will be in isolation for 10 days.

Therefore the Virginia Tech-Temple game has been canceled. As of now, the Hokies’ next game will be Sunday, November 29 against USF at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 at the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Virginia Tech opened its season with a 77-62 home win over Radford Wednesday.

