Woman arrested for Rocky Mount robbery

Mugshot of Shirley Sigmon, suspect in robbery of store in Rocky Mount
Mugshot of Shirley Sigmon, suspect in robbery of store in Rocky Mount(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for Saturday’s robbery of the clerk at a store in Rocky Mount.

Shirley Kina-Darath Sigmon, 44, is charged with robbery of a business.

The robbery took place November 21 at Old Kingery’s Store on Grassy Hill Road in Rocky Mount.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the robber walked into the store and went straight to the counter, demanding cash, not showing a gun.

