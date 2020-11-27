Second round of Blacksburg Bucks on the way

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The first round of Blacksburg Bucks gift certificates sold out faster than expected. Now a second round is on the way-- this time with a few changes.

“I’m really hoping that people, as they give this holiday season, and with gift-giving, that they’re going to use these Blacksburg Bucks and shop local right here in Blacksburg. Because it is the lifeline we need right now as we try to get through the end of the tunnel of this pandemic,” said Casey Jenkins, the Executive Director of Downtown Blacksburg Inc.

Here is how the second round of Blacksburg Bucks is different:

• The maximum amount available for purchase has been reduced to $250 (for a total of $500 in Blacksburg Bucks), allowing more people to participate and the funds to be stretched further in support of Blacksburg businesses.

• Certificates are in $20 denominations and are valid for six months from the date of purchase.

• Only one purchase per household. If a household purchased Blacksburg Bucks in the first round, it is not eligible to participate in round two.

• Certificates will go on sale December 1 at 9 am by telephone only. No in person orders will be taken. All orders must be made by calling one of the branches of National Bank of Blacksburg.

• Orders will not be accepted prior to 9 am on December 1.

• Certificates will be available for pick-up as early as December 8, and individuals will be given a date, location, and window of time for the pick-up.

• Cash or check only

Bank branches are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., except for the Corporate Research Center branch, which closes at 5 p.m. Here is a list of the branches and their contact information:

• Hethwood – (540) 951-6204

• Hubbard Street – (540) 951-6360

• Downtown Main Branch – (540) 951-6205

• North Main Street– (540) 951-6220

• South Main Street – (540) 951-6246

• VT Corporate Research Branch – (540) 552-0890

Jenkins said Blacksburg Bucks is a collaboration between the Town of Blacksburg, the Blacksburg Partnership, and Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Blacksburg Bucks is a gift certificate program designed to leverage the town’s CARES Act funding to encourage community spending and support of local businesses during the holidays and throughout the economic downturn due to COVID 19. At the conclusion of sales, a total of $600,000 will be infused into the local economy.

Exchange Blacksburg Bucks for goods or services at over 100 Blacksburg establishments. For a complete list and full program details, see http://www.stepintoblacksburg.org/blacksburgbucks.

