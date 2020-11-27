Advertisement

Christmas tree farms open for busy weekend

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - With the Thanksgiving leftovers packed away, families have their sights set on Christmas.

This weekend will be one of the busiest of the season for Christmas tree farms like Valley Green Christmas Trees.

Dozens of families like the Tennessens used Friday to kick off the holidays and find the perfect evergreen for their home.

Tyler Tennessen has used a saw before, but this is the first time he is sharing the tree chopping experience with his children.

Tyler Tennessen cuts down a tree with his daughter at Valley Green Christmas Tree Farm.
Tyler Tennessen cuts down a tree with his daughter at Valley Green Christmas Tree Farm.(WDBJ7)

“Obviously, Abigail and Carter had a lot of fun running around the farm. You know she had a blast picking out the perfect tree, so I definitely think this is something we will continue doing,” Tennessen said.

There was a steady stream of visitors snaking through the trees and into the field, picking an assortment of sizes and shapes to fill their homes.

“This will be one of our busiest weekends,” owner Matt Cox said. “I had people calling yesterday so I know this will be good.”

Matt Cox has owned the farm since 2015. He’s happy to help families find the holiday spirit.

“Some people come out and this is the first time cutting their Christmas tree, and it’s a whole new experience and we do what we can to make it fun,” Cox said.

The Valley Green Christmas Tree Farm will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Starlite Drive-In Theater
Blacksburg Bucks Round 2
Saturday AM Forecast