Christmas tree farms open for busy weekend

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - With the Thanksgiving leftovers packed away, families have their sights set on Christmas.

This weekend will be one of the busiest of the season for Christmas tree farms like Valley Green Christmas Trees.

Dozens of families like the Tennessens used Friday to kick off the holidays and find the perfect evergreen for their home.

Tyler Tennessen has used a saw before, but this is the first time he is sharing the tree chopping experience with his children.

Tyler Tennessen cuts down a tree with his daughter at Valley Green Christmas Tree Farm. (WDBJ7)

“Obviously, Abigail and Carter had a lot of fun running around the farm. You know she had a blast picking out the perfect tree, so I definitely think this is something we will continue doing,” Tennessen said.

There was a steady stream of visitors snaking through the trees and into the field, picking an assortment of sizes and shapes to fill their homes.

“This will be one of our busiest weekends,” owner Matt Cox said. “I had people calling yesterday so I know this will be good.”

Matt Cox has owned the farm since 2015. He’s happy to help families find the holiday spirit.

“Some people come out and this is the first time cutting their Christmas tree, and it’s a whole new experience and we do what we can to make it fun,” Cox said.

The Valley Green Christmas Tree Farm will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

