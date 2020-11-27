Danville high school student with vision impairment wins graphic design competition

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding his passion early in life, George Washington High School freshman Zamarian Griffin loves to draw.

“Art is one of my passions, I’ve been passionate about it every since I was a little kid.” said Griffin.

Griffin fell in love with his passion after a tragic loss.

“I really got into it after my mom passed away,” said Griffin.

That’s when his art became an outlet.

“It not only helps me, but it helps people around me when they look at it, they feel what I put into it.” said Griffin.

Griffin puts 100% percent into every drawing.

He has albinism, which impacts his vision, but Griffin says it does not affect his work because whatever he draws is his vision.

“Everybody that looks at it, they always have a very positive feedback on it, to know that I’m putting that positive energy into the world,” said Griffin.

With that energy, Griffin entered his logo into the Virginia Chapter of the Association for Education and Rehabilitation for the Blind and Vision Impaired graphic design contest.

He won first place by representing different aspects of visual impairments.

“I wanted to have a meaning behind it, so that somebody could look at it and know it looks good and has a good meaning behind it.” said Griffin.

For Griffin, winning validated what he already believed.

“I’ve been told all throughout my life that I can go places with my art, as long as I try my best to pursue it.” said Griffin.

