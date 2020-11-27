Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Black Friday, shoppers were out and about in our area, including inside Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

As coronavirus cases rise across the country, the much-anticipated Black Friday tradition continues.

“I just wanted to have some fun at the mall, get some shoes,” shopper Jayden Williams said.

“I’m actually here to look around and see how many people are actually out here rather than online shopping. I would assume a lot of people would be online shopping, but it’s actually quite a lot of people here, surprisingly,” shopper Autumn Drummond added.

Despite the pandemic, large crowds filled Valley View Mall on Black Friday. But Drummond said she still feels safe.

“I feel just as long as I have my mask on, and I have my little hand sanitizer handy, I’m fine,” she said.

And it’s reassuring to her that most people are sporting their masks.

“For the majority, surprisingly, I see a lot of people with their masks on, so that’s good,” Drummond said.

The mall is requiring folks to wear masks when inside due to the pandemic, and each store is running its own rules--most holding a maximum capacity of people allowed in the store at one time. This has led to long lines outside some of the shops.

“Yeah, all of the lines have been pretty long so far,” Williams said.

There are also hand sanitizer stations set up next to the elevators and only four people are allowed inside an elevator at one time. Even with the rules, Drummond said she’s thankful to be there.

“Grateful because you never know, tomorrow or a couple weeks ahead might be another shutdown, so I feel like to be out here now is a blessing,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.