Advertisement

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.

Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 28, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 28, 2020