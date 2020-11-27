Family shaves head for local woman with Breast Cancer

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A photography company shared photos of a local woman and her family on Facebook a few days ago, and the post has gone viral.

The photos are of Teresa Dixon, who worked for the City of Salem for over 30 years and is retired from Salem Fire-EMS. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer in September and is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy.

She wants others to know that they’re not alone, so she asked local photographer Patrick Perkins to do a photo shoot. In this shoot, Dixon and her husband, son, nephews, and son-in-law are shaving each other’s heads in solidarity.

The post now has over 13,000 reactions and 1,600 comments.

