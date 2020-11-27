Advertisement

Hokies replace Temple with Villanova for Saturday game

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball will play Villanova (2-0) Saturday, part of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The game will be at 8 p.m. on ESPNews.

The Hokies (1-0) were scheduled to face the Temple Owls Saturday in the tournament. However, a member of the Temple basketball program tested positive for COVID-19 - forcing the Owls to shut down any basketball activity.

That led to the cancellation of the Virginia Tech/Temple game, a game replaced by the one with Villanova.

Temple will follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC, City of Philadelphia and the NCAA and begin a 14-day quarantine. The person who tested positive will be in isolation for 10 days.

This weekend, the Hokies will also play Sunday against USF at 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech opened its season with a 77-62 home win over Radford Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, right, reacts to San Francisco's upset win over Virginia after...
San Francisco Upsets UVA in Bubbleville
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NCAA...
Liberty stomps UMass, 45-0 Friday in Lynchburg
Liberty Preps for Friday UMass Game
Liberty Preps for Friday UMass Game
Virginia Tech’s game against Temple canceled