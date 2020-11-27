Hokies replace Temple with Villanova for Saturday game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball will play Villanova (2-0) Saturday, part of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The game will be at 8 p.m. on ESPNews.

The Hokies (1-0) were scheduled to face the Temple Owls Saturday in the tournament. However, a member of the Temple basketball program tested positive for COVID-19 - forcing the Owls to shut down any basketball activity.

That led to the cancellation of the Virginia Tech/Temple game, a game replaced by the one with Villanova.

Temple will follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC, City of Philadelphia and the NCAA and begin a 14-day quarantine. The person who tested positive will be in isolation for 10 days.

This weekend, the Hokies will also play Sunday against USF at 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech opened its season with a 77-62 home win over Radford Wednesday.

