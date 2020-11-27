Local film wins multiple awards
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2019 film created by students with Grandin Theatre Film Lab won multiple awards.
The theatre announced “Cotton Clouds,” which was written and produced by students in the Grandin Theatre Film Lab, won three awards on The NOVA Fest & CAPITAL Film market.
The awards were Best Actress - Short Film, Best Cinematography - Short Film and The NOVA Award for Best Locally Produced Film.
You can watch the film below or on the theatre’s YouTube channel.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.