Local thrift shop pins hope on Small Business Saturday sales

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Small Business Saturday is around the corner and according to small business owners, this year it’s more urgent than most.

There are many small businesses struggling to survive because of COVID-19 —- some depending on days like Small Business Saturday.

In the middle of Radford and Christiansburg is a small thrift and gift shop called Route 11 Thrift and Gift. It is owned by David Francisco and his wife.

“Here around on Route 11 between Christiansburg and Radford, which used to be a booming area and it’s kind of, do you know the cracks over the years--- but it’s coming around,” said Francisco.

Their business started off as a hobby.

“But over the years and more recently we were just a roadside yard sale and it blossomed from that, but lots of luck and lots of blessings were able to come in this location right here,” said Francisco.

While some businesses have closed during the pandemic, they say COVID-19 hasn’t stopped them from keeping their doors open.

“And we have a lot of stuff here that you can’t find anywhere else, so that keeps people coming in,” said Francisco.

The US Small Businesses Administration says typically the holiday shopping season and Small Business Saturday is the busiest time for local shops, but with the pandemic, owners need support more than ever.

“We know that shopping small and local is always important, but now more than ever, as we enter the holiday season still in the middle of a pandemic, the businesses really, really need all the help they can get,” said Casey Jenkins, the Executive Director of Downtown Blacksburg Inc.

“Especially local, small, visit but do not give up-- just hang in there, “said Francisco.

Francisco and his wife believe small businesses can get past this rough year and--- they’ll all be okay.

Small business Saturday happens every year the Saturday after Thanksgiving. To learn more, you can visit the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website.

