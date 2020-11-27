Advertisement

Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County that killed a man Thanksgiving night.

Joaquin Galvan, 51, of Bassett died at the scene of the crash on the Route 58 Bypass, less than a mile south of Oakridge Farms Road. It happened about 11 p.m. November 26.

Police say Galvan was driving a Honda Civic southbound in a northbound lane, and hit a northbound GMC Yukon head-on.

A female passenger in the Honda was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

