Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County that killed a man Thanksgiving night.

Joaquin Galvan, 51, of Bassett died at the scene of the crash on the Route 58 Bypass, less than a mile south of Oakridge Farms Road. It happened about 11 p.m. November 26.

Police say Galvan was driving a Honda Civic southbound in a northbound lane, and hit a northbound GMC Yukon head-on.

A female passenger in the Honda was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

