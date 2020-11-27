Advertisement

Salvation Army of Roanoke sees major increase in need for holiday season

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a year where needs have been great no matter where you turn, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is still hoping to meet needs. More families than ever have signed up to be a part of the Angel Tree program, but it’s the red kettles that bring in the most money.

“Christmas time is the busiest time of the year for us. With Roanoke this year, we’ve seen a 47-percent increase in need. If you go nationally, the Army has seen a 155-percent increase,” said Captain Russell Clay.

While the number of bell ringers has increased marginally from last year, according to Clay, it’s the community dropping change and dollars into the kettles that makes ‘doing the most good’ a reality.

“If we look at last year’s figures and compare them to this year, we’re behind $12,000,” said Clay.

That figure is just if the need were the same from last year; it doesn’t include the increase.

There are currently 43 locations with kettles and bell ringers across Roanoke. All bell ringers are wearing masks, and there are new, touchless options to donate this year, including “Kettle Pay,” which involves using a QR code.

You can also donate here.

