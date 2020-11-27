Advertisement

San Francisco Upsets UVA in Bubbleville

Number 4 Wahoos Fall 61-60
San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, right, reacts to San Francisco's upset win over Virginia after...
San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, right, reacts to San Francisco's upset win over Virginia after an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Travis Wells
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and San Francisco pulled the biggest upset of the young college basketball season, using a late 8-0 run to beat No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in the Homelight Classic.

Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for the Dons, who were playing their third game in three days.

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia, which was a 15 1/2-point favorite.

Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

