Blacksburg shops offer extended holiday deals during coronavirus pandemic

By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Businesses in Blacksburg are adapting to make holiday shopping a little bit safer this year.

Gourmet Pantry and Cooking School is offering Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals for several weeks this year, instead of just this weekend, to allow for proper distancing and to eliminate crowds inside the store.

The owner started offering these specials two weeks ago and says she wants shoppers to feel as safe as possible.

“This way we can actually provide better service to people and show them the product that we have, rather than everyone coming in at one time, so it hasn’t been a bad thing,” said Owner Roya Gharavi.

Holiday deals will be offered through Christmas to give everyone the time and space they need to get their gifts this year. You can also order online and get everything delivered to your doorstep.

You can find a list of businesses offering unique deals here.

