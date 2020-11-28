Advertisement

Roanoke Farmers’ Market gets ready for winter months

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In downtown Roanoke, the Farmers’ Market has had to adapt to the pandemic.

The owner of Rolling Meadows Farm, Tim Belcher, has had a vendor on the market for about 30 years. He said the market closed at the beginning of the pandemic, then came back with orders only. Since then, he said the market has been gradually getting back to normal, but there have been fewer people shopping than in past years.

“I look forward to pick up, I look for it not to be the crowds we had in years past, but I look for a steady flow, and that’s the thing that we’ve tried to work on with Downtown Roanoke Incorporated, is stretching out the holiday season,” Belcher said.

He said some vendors who strictly sell produce and plants will have to stop selling during the winter months, while vendors who sell items like jewelry, artwork, soaps and jelly, can continue to sell on the market.

