Seasonable weekend with big changes arriving next week

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Strong storm brings soaking rain Sunday night/Monday

Cold blast of air returns

Leftover rain changes to snow for some

THE WEEKEND

The weekend look fairly quiet. Today a front is moving through and we will see sunny and breezy conditions through the day. Clouds will increase through the day on Sunday becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday with more 50s expected on Sunday.

SOAKING RAIN SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY

A major pattern shift takes place next week as a powerful cutoff low pressure system moves over the area. This will bring a bubble of very cold air into the Mid-Atlantic with highs only in the low 40s, which is being optimistic, as most areas may not get out of the 30s Tuesday.

The cold blast lasts for several days and modifies some over the 5-day stretch.

First comes the rain. A soaking rain will arrive late Sunday night into Monday. Much of the rain should taper off before the afternoon.

Heavy rain moves in late Sunday into Monday. (Grey)

RAINFALL TOTALS: Between 1-2″ possible with locally heavy downpours late Sunday night and Monday.

Rain will be followed by cold air that wraps into the system Tuesday. If it can arrive fast enough, we may see our first snowflakes of the season for some areas along and west of the Blue Ridge.

While most of the wintry conditions remain to our west, a few snow showers could make it over the mountains.

While most of the significant snow would likely remain in the Ohio Valley along with the West Virginia and North Carolina mountains, there’s even the potential for some snow to fall as far east as the NRV and the Highlands. Not only will it get much colder next week, but also very windy Tuesday.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON AMOUNTS

Gusty winds may blow snowflakes over the mountains into Virginia, but it’s unlikely we’d see any accumulating snow that would stick due to the warm ground.

The “sticking” snow will be confined to areas where snowfall rates will be highest, mainly across the ski country of West Virginia (Deep Blue and Yellow colors below).