Starlite Drive-In continues to play movies for first time in winter months

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Christiansburg’s drive-in theater is showing movies the latest it ever has on the calendar in the 60-plus years it has been open. This is because of an overwhelming demand during the pandemic from the community.

Inside the concession stand, individual popcorn boxes are packaged up as the theater prepares for the night rush. Meanwhile, a sea of headlights lines up Starlight Dr.

“How ya doin’?”

Garnett Adkins mans the ticket booth.

“The New River Valley has really taken to us and stood behind us,” Adkins said. “We’ve been really busy every weekend.”

Every weekend since the business reopened in April, about 250 cars have gone up the gravel drive to the Starlite Drive-In.

“With all of the walk-in theaters closed and people just can’t get out and enjoy themselves, we decided to just give it a try and so far it has been fantastic,” Adkins said.

The theater is enjoyed by families from across our hometowns like the Greevers.

“It definitely gives you something to do that you can still get out with the family that you’re not cooped up in a movie theater. I just think it’s a great idea,” said David Greever. “I’ve been coming since I was a little kid, but I guess we’ve been bringing the kids for the last three or four years.”

The outdoor movie-going experience offers a sense of togetherness, during a time when we must stay physically apart.

“It just feels like a family reunion for me,” said Kellan Walker.

“I’m just glad people are getting out and enjoying themselves,” Adkins said. “It means a lot to me.”

The theater will be showing movies through the end of December.

“They just always do great,” said Tanner Greever. “It doesn’t look like they’re closing down anytime soon.”

Starlite is playing “The Grinch” Saturday at 7 p.m. The owner will decide on keeping showing movies in January based on weather and what the community wants.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.