Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 233,617 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, November 28, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,173 from the 230,444 reported Friday, a larger increase than Friday’s 1,544 new cases.

As of Saturday, there are 4,054 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,044 reported Friday.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

3,295,208 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage report Friday.

1,585 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,593 reported Friday.

23,957 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

