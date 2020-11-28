Advertisement

Virginia COVID cases rise by 3,100 overnight

(KTUU)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 233,617 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, November 28, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,173 from the 230,444 reported Friday, a larger increase than Friday’s 1,544 new cases.

As of Saturday, there are 4,054 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,044 reported Friday.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

3,295,208 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage report Friday.

1,585 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,593 reported Friday.

23,957 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Name released of man killed in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
New-case COVID increase drops in Virginia; positive test percentage and hospitalizations also down
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?
A large storm will bring a soaking rain to the areas next week.
Dry weekend ahead of next week’s powerful storm
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Emergency meeting called on COVID-19 vaccine
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
Folks fill Valley View Mall in Roanoke on Black Friday.
Despite rising COVID cases, shoppers fill Valley View Mall on Black Friday